Boom Or Bust: Where Does Siebert Financial Corp.(NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Go From Here?

In the last trading session, 1,060,423 shares of the Siebert Financial Corp.(NASDAQ:SIEB) were traded, and its beta was -0.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.22, and it changed around $0.42 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $132.02 Million. SIEB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.5, offering almost -338.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.83% since then. We note from Siebert Financial Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 183.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 Million.

Siebert Financial Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SIEB as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Siebert Financial Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB): Trading Information

Instantly SIEB has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.45- on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 0% year-to-date, but still up 0.1375 over the last five days. On the other hand, Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) is 0.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 656.45 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 561.07 day(s).

Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.5%. Siebert Financial Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -8.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 66.39% of Siebert Financial Corp. shares, and 6.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.36%. Siebert Financial Corp. stock is held by 57 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.33% of the shares, which is about 728.21 Thousand shares worth $3.06 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.48% or 464.39 Thousand shares worth $1.95 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 540866 shares worth $2.27 Million, making up 1.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 174.2 Thousand shares worth around $705.5 Thousand, which represents about 0.56% of the total shares outstanding.