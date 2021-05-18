Boom Or Bust: Where Does Qutoutiao Inc.(NASDAQ:QTT) Stock Go From Here?

In the last trading session, 1,111,766 shares of the Qutoutiao Inc.(NASDAQ:QTT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.96, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $563.48 Million. QTT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.64, offering almost -187.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.94% since then. We note from Qutoutiao Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.15 Million.

Qutoutiao Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended QTT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Qutoutiao Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT): Trading Information

Instantly QTT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.04 on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.23% year-to-date, but still up 0.0051 over the last five days. On the other hand, Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) is -0.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.16 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.22 day(s).

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) projections and forecasts

Qutoutiao Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +75% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $182.37 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Qutoutiao Inc. to make $221.05 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $201.62 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Qutoutiao Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 60.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.34% of Qutoutiao Inc. shares, and 5.8% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.47%. Qutoutiao Inc. stock is held by 43 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.05% of the shares, which is about 3.51 Million shares worth $5.58 Million.

Credit Suisse Ag/, with 1.14% or 1.96 Million shares worth $3.11 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1468225 shares worth $4.49 Million, making up 0.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.37 Million shares worth around $4.19 Million, which represents about 0.8% of the total shares outstanding.