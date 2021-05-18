Boom Or Bust: Where Does Coupang, Inc.(NYSE:CPNG) Stock Go From Here?

In the last trading session, 9,608,245 shares of the Coupang, Inc.(NYSE:CPNG) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.18, and it changed around -$1.25 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $60.34 Billion. CPNG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $69, offering almost -96.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.74% since then. We note from Coupang, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.94 Million.

Coupang, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CPNG as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Coupang, Inc.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 25.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPNG is forecast to be at a low of $37 and a high of $62. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +76.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Coupang, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 26.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.