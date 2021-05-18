Boom Or Bust: Where Does Chindata Group Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:CD) Stock Go From Here? – Marketing Sentinel

Boom Or Bust: Where Does Chindata Group Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:CD) Stock Go From Here?

In the last trading session, 1,887,519 shares of the Chindata Group Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:CD) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.56, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.32 Billion. CD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.47, offering almost -88.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.89% since then. We note from Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 979.21 Million.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CD as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD): Trading Information

Although CD has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $15.13 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.39% year-to-date, but still up 0.0581 over the last five days. On the other hand, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) is 0% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.59 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Chindata Group Holdings Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -88.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares, and 28.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.48%. Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock is held by 74 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.03% of the shares, which is about 12.11 Million shares worth $290.11 Million.

Capital World Investors, with 4.19% or 7.22 Million shares worth $172.88 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1260249 shares worth $30.2 Million, making up 0.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Growth Fund held roughly 1.09 Million shares worth around $26.23 Million, which represents about 0.64% of the total shares outstanding.

