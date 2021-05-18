Boom Or Bust: Where Does Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.(NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Go From Here?

In the last trading session, 2,625,026 shares of the Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.(NASDAQ:ASO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.36, and it changed around -$0.26 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.32 Billion. ASO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.44, offering almost -3.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.92% since then. We note from Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 Million.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ASO as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO): Trading Information

Although ASO has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $36.44 on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.71% year-to-date, but still up 0.0619 over the last five days. On the other hand, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) is 0.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.6 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.22, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 8.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASO is forecast to be at a low of $31 and a high of $44. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +24.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.7%. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 178.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 23.1% per year for the next five years.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.19% of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. shares, and 90.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.96%. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. stock is held by 148 institutions, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 65.77% of the shares, which is about 61.59 Million shares worth $1.28 Billion.

Samlyn Capital, LLC, with 2.29% or 2.14 Million shares worth $44.43 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1315000 shares worth $28.27 Million, making up 1.4% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc held roughly 1.24 Million shares worth around $29.81 Million, which represents about 1.33% of the total shares outstanding.