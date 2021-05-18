Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock Forecast 2021: $250 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 1,028,213 shares of the Bill.com Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:BILL) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $138.15, and it changed around -$2.28 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.37 Billion. BILL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $195.95, offering almost -41.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $37.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.76% since then. We note from Bill.com Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 Million.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended BILL as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL): Trading Information

Although BILL has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $148.6 on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.0276 over the last five days. On the other hand, Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is -0.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.36 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $175.29, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 26.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BILL is forecast to be at a low of $140 and a high of $250. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +80.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $61.63 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. to make $65Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $42.11 Million and $41.73 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 46.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 55.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -570.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30% per year for the next five years.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.72% of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. shares, and 100.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.79%. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 416 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.89% of the shares, which is about 9.06 Million shares worth $1.24 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.63% or 6.35 Million shares worth $866.77 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3368005 shares worth $459.73 Million, making up 4.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.06 Million shares worth around $280.8 Million, which represents about 2.47% of the total shares outstanding.