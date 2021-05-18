BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1,241,858 shares of the BEST Inc.(NYSE:BEST) were traded, and its beta was 0.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.28, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $494.45 Million. BEST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.83, offering almost -355.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.69% since then. We note from BEST Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.89 Million.

BEST Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BEST as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. BEST Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST): Trading Information

Instantly BEST has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.37 on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.37% year-to-date, but still up 0.113 over the last five days. On the other hand, BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) is -0.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.89 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.31 day(s).

BEST Inc. (BEST) projections and forecasts

BEST Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.45 percent over the past six months and at a 88.52% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -200% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect BEST Inc. to make $1.3 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $780.07 Million and $1.26 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.5%. BEST Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -977.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 40% per year for the next five years.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.54% of BEST Inc. shares, and 33.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.35%. BEST Inc. stock is held by 101 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.88% of the shares, which is about 12.22 Million shares worth $24.94 Million.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, with 3.99% or 10Million shares worth $20.4 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 3757927 shares worth $8.23 Million, making up 1.5% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 2.27 Million shares worth around $5.02 Million, which represents about 0.91% of the total shares outstanding.