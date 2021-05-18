Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1,072,007 shares of the Ayro, Inc.(NASDAQ:AYRO) were traded, and its beta was 4.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.8, and it changed around $0.43 or 0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $169.09 Million. AYRO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.5, offering almost -139.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.8, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.5% since then. We note from Ayro, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.81 Million.

Ayro, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AYRO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ayro, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO): Trading Information

Instantly AYRO has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.82- on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.21% year-to-date, but still up 0.1009 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.77 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 212.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AYRO is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +212.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 212.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ayro, Inc. (AYRO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -48.13%. Ayro, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 75.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.97% of Ayro, Inc. shares, and 21.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.88%. Ayro, Inc. stock is held by 43 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.05% of the shares, which is about 1.78 Million shares worth $10.82 Million.

Morgan Stanley, with 1.34% or 473.15 Thousand shares worth $2.88 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4593826 shares worth $29.77 Million, making up 13.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF held roughly 348.47 Thousand shares worth around $2.26 Million, which represents about 0.99% of the total shares outstanding.