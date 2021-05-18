Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 6,901,202 shares of the Aurora Cannabis Inc.(NYSE:ACB) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.02, and it changed around $0.16 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.4 Billion. ACB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.68, offering almost -180.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.15% since then. We note from Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.24 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 7 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended ACB as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Aurora Cannabis Inc.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB): Trading Information
Instantly ACB has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.32- on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.16% year-to-date, but still down -0.1643 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) is -0.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.42 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.57 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.14, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACB is forecast to be at a low of $4.96 and a high of $12.7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +80.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Aurora Cannabis Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.2% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, and 19.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.4%. Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock is held by 336 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.43% of the shares, which is about 6.79 Million shares worth $56.39 Million.
Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.57% or 3.12 Million shares worth $25.92 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take OffInvesting in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 6785656 shares worth $56.39 Million, making up 3.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.37 Million shares worth around $15.27 Million, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.