Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 6,901,202 shares of the Aurora Cannabis Inc.(NYSE:ACB) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.02, and it changed around $0.16 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.4 Billion. ACB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.68, offering almost -180.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.15% since then. We note from Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.24 Million.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 7 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended ACB as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB): Trading Information

Instantly ACB has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.32- on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.16% year-to-date, but still down -0.1643 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) is -0.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.42 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.14, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACB is forecast to be at a low of $4.96 and a high of $12.7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +80.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Aurora Cannabis Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.2% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, and 19.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.4%. Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock is held by 336 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.43% of the shares, which is about 6.79 Million shares worth $56.39 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.57% or 3.12 Million shares worth $25.92 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 6785656 shares worth $56.39 Million, making up 3.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.37 Million shares worth around $15.27 Million, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.