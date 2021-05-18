Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1,243,004 shares of the Athersys, Inc.(NASDAQ:ATHX) were traded, and its beta was -1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.64, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $362.15 Million. ATHX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.59, offering almost -118.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.71% since then. We note from Athersys, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.3 Million.

Athersys, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ATHX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Athersys, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX): Trading Information

Although ATHX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.69 on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.0649 over the last five days. On the other hand, Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.02 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 220.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATHX is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +326.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 143.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $40Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Athersys, Inc. to make $40Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $84Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -52.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16%. Athersys, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -43% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.58% of Athersys, Inc. shares, and 26.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.61%. Athersys, Inc. stock is held by 185 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.37% of the shares, which is about 14.14 Million shares worth $25.45 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.5% or 9.99 Million shares worth $17.98 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 9069121 shares worth $16.32 Million, making up 4.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.67 Million shares worth around $9.92 Million, which represents about 2.55% of the total shares outstanding.