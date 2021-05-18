Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1,572,803 shares of the Aterian, Inc.(NASDAQ:ATER) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.58, and it changed around $2.89 or 0.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $528.2 Million. ATER at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.99, offering almost -195.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 75.45% since then. We note from Aterian, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 Million.

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER): Trading Information Today

Instantly ATER has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 21.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $17.18 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.1345 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) is -0.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.94 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.17, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 130.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATER is forecast to be at a low of $26 and a high of $50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +201.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 56.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aterian, Inc. (ATER) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Aterian, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -10.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.06% of Aterian, Inc. shares, and 16.7% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.86%. Aterian, Inc. stock is held by 79 institutions, with Hudson Bay Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.59% of the shares, which is about 1.1 Million shares worth $32.43 Million.

Avory & Company, LLC, with 2.56% or 783.18 Thousand shares worth $23.1 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 329818 shares worth $7.59 Million, making up 1.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 251.86 Thousand shares worth around $4.33 Million, which represents about 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.