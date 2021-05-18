Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1,014,793 shares of the Asana, Inc.(NYSE:ASAN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.46, and it changed around $1.05 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.97 Billion. ASAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.72, offering almost -43.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.47% since then. We note from Asana, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 Million.

Asana, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ASAN as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Asana, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN): Trading Information

Instantly ASAN has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $30.51 on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still up 0.0658 over the last five days. On the other hand, Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) is -0.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.44 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.7, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 27.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASAN is forecast to be at a low of $28 and a high of $45. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +47.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Asana, Inc. (ASAN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Asana, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -70.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.44% of Asana, Inc. shares, and 51.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.22%. Asana, Inc. stock is held by 172 institutions, with Generation Investment Management LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.85% of the shares, which is about 6.25 Million shares worth $184.74 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 4.98% or 4.55 Million shares worth $134.37 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Global Technology Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1899206 shares worth $56.12 Million, making up 2.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund held roughly 1.6 Million shares worth around $47.39 Million, which represents about 1.76% of the total shares outstanding.