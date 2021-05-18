Are Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSE:TRX) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 1,177,258 shares of the Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSE:TRX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.54, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $136.97 Million. TRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.91, offering almost -253.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.46 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.33 Million.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended TRX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Tanzanian Gold Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSE:TRX): Trading Information Today

Although TRX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.55 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.18% year-to-date, but still up 0.0114 over the last five days. On the other hand, Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSE:TRX) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 839.63 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 360.36 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 177.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRX is forecast to be at a low of $1.5 and a high of $1.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +177.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 177.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TRX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.3%. Tanzanian Gold Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 58.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSE:TRX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.11% of Tanzanian Gold Corporation shares, and 0.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.7%. Tanzanian Gold Corporation stock is held by 34 institutions, with Bank of Montreal/Can/ being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.11% of the shares, which is about 275Thousand shares worth $162.25 Thousand.

HighTower Advisors, LLC, with 0.1% or 247.5 Thousand shares worth $146.03 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.