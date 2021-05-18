Are Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run? – Marketing Sentinel

Are Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1,826,896 shares of the Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:SHLS) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.68, and it changed around -$1.4 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.61 Billion. SHLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.04, offering almost -103.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.41% since then. We note from Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 Million.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended SHLS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.36, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 86.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SHLS is forecast to be at a low of $31 and a high of $48. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +121.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 42.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 39.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 34.72% per year for the next five years.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.48% of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. shares, and 68.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.19%. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. stock is held by 73 institutions, with Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.14% of the shares, which is about 127.03 Thousand shares worth $4.42 Million.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina, with 0.03% or 32.59 Thousand shares worth $1.13 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3117344 shares worth $108.42 Million, making up 3.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology held roughly 2.1 Million shares worth around $68.35 Million, which represents about 2.24% of the total shares outstanding.

