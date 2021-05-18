Are Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 6,780,407 shares of the Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.52, and it changed around $0.67 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.3 Billion. LI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.7, offering almost -144.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.69% since then. We note from Li Auto Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.92 Million.

Li Auto Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended LI as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Li Auto Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI): Trading Information Today

Instantly LI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $19.83 on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.32% year-to-date, but still up 0.1546 over the last five days. On the other hand, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.16 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.49 day (s).

Li Auto Inc. (LI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Li Auto Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 77.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.1% of Li Auto Inc. shares, and 9.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.82%. Li Auto Inc. stock is held by 268 institutions, with Credit Suisse Ag/ being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.64% of the shares, which is about 4.63 Million shares worth $133.61 Million.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, with 0.62% or 4.5 Million shares worth $129.74 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 3656547 shares worth $92.77 Million, making up 0.5% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 1.54 Million shares worth around $38.58 Million, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.