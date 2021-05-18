Are Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1,131,311 shares of the Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:INFI) were traded, and its beta was 2.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.89, and it changed around $0.17 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $256.19 Million. INFI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.98, offering almost -106.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.01% since then. We note from Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.13 Million.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended INFI as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI): Trading Information

Instantly INFI has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.98- on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.36% year-to-date, but still down -0.0069 over the last five days. On the other hand, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.76 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 194.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INFI is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +315.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 38.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INFI) projections and forecasts

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +88.89 percent over the past six months and at a 19.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +36.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.15 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to make $340Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $428Million and $360Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 168.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.7%. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 18.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.16% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 33.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.25%. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 72 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 19.66% of the shares, which is about 17.43 Million shares worth $36.95 Million.

Opaleye Management Inc., with 3.58% or 3.17 Million shares worth $6.72 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1510389 shares worth $3.2 Million, making up 1.7% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 727.9 Thousand shares worth around $1.54 Million, which represents about 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.