Are GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 1,232,644 shares of the GAN Limited(NASDAQ:GAN) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.85, and it changed around -$1.38 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $631.1 Million. GAN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.81, offering almost -114.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.21% since then. We note from GAN Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 882.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 Million.

GAN Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GAN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. GAN Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN): Trading Information Today

Although GAN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $16.45 on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.27% year-to-date, but still down -0.0683 over the last five days. On the other hand, GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) is -0.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.88 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 90.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GAN is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +135.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 34.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GAN Limited (GAN) projections and forecasts

GAN Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.91 percent over the past six months and at a 92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +93.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 190.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.01 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect GAN Limited to make $25.56 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.32 Million and $10.04 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 188.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 154.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -52.8%. GAN Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -974.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.8% of GAN Limited shares, and 46.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.05%. GAN Limited stock is held by 188 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.93% of the shares, which is about 1.65 Million shares worth $30.02 Million.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., with 3.11% or 1.31 Million shares worth $26.52 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Wasatch Microcap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 1105298 shares worth $28.23 Million, making up 2.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Microcap Fund held roughly 901.38 Thousand shares worth around $16.41 Million, which represents about 2.15% of the total shares outstanding.