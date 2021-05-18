Are Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1,028,033 shares of the Editas Medicine, Inc.(NASDAQ:EDIT) were traded, and its beta was 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.11, and it changed around -$0.11 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.24 Billion. EDIT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $99.95, offering almost -201.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.14% since then. We note from Editas Medicine, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.66 Million.

Editas Medicine, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended EDIT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Editas Medicine, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.73 for the current quarter.

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT): Trading Information

Although EDIT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $33.79 on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.53% year-to-date, but still up 0.0582 over the last five days. On the other hand, Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) is -0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.25 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.1, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 39.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EDIT is forecast to be at a low of $21 and a high of $81. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +144.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -36.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) projections and forecasts

Editas Medicine, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +19.1 percent over the past six months and at a -85.35% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.8%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -5.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -79.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -74.1%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.77 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. to make $5.67 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.72 Million and $10.75 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -47.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.7%. Editas Medicine, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 26% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.2% of Editas Medicine, Inc. shares, and 71.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.08%. Editas Medicine, Inc. stock is held by 393 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 14.98% of the shares, which is about 10.13 Million shares worth $709.9 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.62% or 5.82 Million shares worth $408.38 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5826793 shares worth $244.73 Million, making up 8.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.76 Million shares worth around $123.16 Million, which represents about 2.6% of the total shares outstanding.