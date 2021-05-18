Are AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1,417,274 shares of the AMMO, Inc.(NASDAQ:POWW) were traded, and its beta was -0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.34, and it changed around $0.14 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $586.84 Million. POWW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.95, offering almost -56.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.76% since then. We note from AMMO, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.04 Million.

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW): Trading Information

Instantly POWW has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.68- on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.92% year-to-date, but still down -0.0758 over the last five days. On the other hand, AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) is -0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.51 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.37 day(s).

AMMO, Inc. (POWW) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -55.9%. AMMO, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 8.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.97% of AMMO, Inc. shares, and 14.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.92%. AMMO, Inc. stock is held by 74 institutions, with Zeke Capital Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.58% of the shares, which is about 3.33 Million shares worth $19.72 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.99% or 2.02 Million shares worth $11.96 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 269216 shares worth $1.59 Million, making up 0.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Total Market Index Fund held roughly 98.25 Thousand shares worth around $581.65 Thousand, which represents about 0.19% of the total shares outstanding.