Are Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1,609,639 shares of the Agora, Inc.(NASDAQ:API) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.29, and it changed around $1.66 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.55 Billion. API currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $114.96, offering almost -192.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.6, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.48% since then. We note from Agora, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 Million.

Agora, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended API as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Agora, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API): Trading Information

Instantly API has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $40.94 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.0368 over the last five days. On the other hand, Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) is -0.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.4 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.54, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 79.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that API is forecast to be at a low of $55 and a high of $82.8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +110.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 39.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Agora, Inc. (API) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Agora, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -256.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 26.7% per year for the next five years.

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Agora, Inc. shares, and 44.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.82%. Agora, Inc. stock is held by 110 institutions, with Coatue Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.4% of the shares, which is about 10.07 Million shares worth $398.37 Million.

SIG China Investments Master Fund III, LLLP, with 8.74% or 8.46 Million shares worth $334.83 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1608889 shares worth $80.88 Million, making up 1.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 1.31 Million shares worth around $65.6 Million, which represents about 1.35% of the total shares outstanding.