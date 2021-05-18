Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV): How It Has Performed & Trended

Arcimoto, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended FUV as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Arcimoto, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 68.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FUV is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $19. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +118.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) projections and forecasts

Arcimoto, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +17.16 percent over the past six months and at a 14.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 35.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 443.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.29 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. to make $3.68 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $269Million and $684Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 751.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 438%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -52.3%. Arcimoto, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 25.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.66% of Arcimoto, Inc. shares, and 22.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.98%. Arcimoto, Inc. stock is held by 87 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.73% of the shares, which is about 2.76 Million shares worth $36.58 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.04% or 1.09 Million shares worth $14.39 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2286656 shares worth $30.25 Million, making up 6.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 585.79 Thousand shares worth around $7.75 Million, which represents about 1.64% of the total shares outstanding.