Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 6,234,624 shares of the Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:APLS) were traded, and its beta was 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $53.06, and it changed around $8.8 or 0.2% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.27 Billion. APLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.47, offering almost -10.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.21% since then. We note from Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 598.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 657.11 Million.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended APLS as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.71 for the current quarter.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS): Trading Information

Instantly APLS has showed a green trend with a performance of 19.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $54.25 on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.07% year-to-date, but still up 0.1752 over the last five days. On the other hand, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) is 0.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.04 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.73, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 42.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APLS is forecast to be at a low of $44 and a high of $143. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +169.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) projections and forecasts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +38.25 percent over the past six months and at a -51.42% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.8%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -8.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -89.3%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.2%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 2.8% per year for the next five years.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.18% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 80.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.29%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 266 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.05% of the shares, which is about 10.51 Million shares worth $601.06 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.47% or 6.01 Million shares worth $344.06 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 2494015 shares worth $110.41 Million, making up 3.1% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.71 Million shares worth around $98.09 Million, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.