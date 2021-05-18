Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 13,846,153 shares of the Americas Gold and Silver Corporation(NYSE:USAS) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.65, and it changed around -$0.61 or -0.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $218.46 Million. USAS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.9, offering almost -136.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.64% since then. We note from Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 867.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 Million.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended USAS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS): Trading Information

Although USAS has showed a red trend with a performance of -26.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.4 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.49% year-to-date, but still down -0.2888 over the last five days. On the other hand, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS) is -0.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.5 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.71, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 124.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that USAS is forecast to be at a low of $2.24 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +203.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 35.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.46% of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation shares, and 26.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.02%. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stock is held by 77 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.17% of the shares, which is about 5.55 Million shares worth $17.93 Million.

Merk Investments LLC, with 2.78% or 3.7 Million shares worth $11.94 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5968794 shares worth $13.43 Million, making up 4.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited held roughly 4.6 Million shares worth around $12.01 Million, which represents about 3.46% of the total shares outstanding.