Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1,957,457 shares of the Almaden Minerals Ltd.(NYSE:AAU) were traded, and its beta was 1. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.56, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $76.45 Million. AAU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.24, offering almost -121.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.79% since then. We note from Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.84 Million.
Almaden Minerals Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AAU as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU): Trading Information
Instantly AAU has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.558 on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.19% year-to-date, but still up 0.029 over the last five days. On the other hand, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.12 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.1, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 96.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AAU is forecast to be at a low of $1.1 and a high of $1.1. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +96.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 96.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.3%. Almaden Minerals Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 20.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.08% of Almaden Minerals Ltd. shares, and 6.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.55%. Almaden Minerals Ltd. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Sprott Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.78% of the shares, which is about 2.44 Million shares worth $1.14 Million.
Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 1.62% or 2.22 Million shares worth $1.04 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Va International Small were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2457764 shares worth $1.31 Million, making up 1.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Va International Small held roughly 14Thousand shares worth around $10.19 Thousand, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.