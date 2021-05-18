Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Forecast 2021: $8 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 1,812,437 shares of the Agenus Inc.(NASDAQ:AGEN) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.26, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $667.27 Million. AGEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.95, offering almost -82.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.06% since then. We note from Agenus Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.69 Million.

Agenus Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AGEN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Agenus Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN): Trading Information

Instantly AGEN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.36- on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still up 0.0831 over the last five days. On the other hand, Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) is 0.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.43 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 130.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGEN is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +145.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 114.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.53 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Agenus Inc. to make $20.33 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $15.13 Million and $26.95 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -24.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.4%. Agenus Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -31.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.19% of Agenus Inc. shares, and 52.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.07%. Agenus Inc. stock is held by 193 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.09% of the shares, which is about 14.52 Million shares worth $46.17 Million.

RTW Investments LP, with 6.29% or 12.86 Million shares worth $40.91 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 9610863 shares worth $26.14 Million, making up 4.7% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.92 Million shares worth around $10.67 Million, which represents about 1.92% of the total shares outstanding.