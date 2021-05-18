Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1,254,975 shares of the Affimed N.V.(NASDAQ:AFMD) were traded, and its beta was 2.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.38, and it changed around $0.58 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.12 Billion. AFMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.5, offering almost -1.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.77% since then. We note from Affimed N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.97 Million.

Affimed N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AFMD as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Affimed N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) projections and forecasts

Affimed N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +111.26 percent over the past six months and at a 42.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +7.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 31.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.48 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Affimed N.V. to make $9.67 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.36 Million and $3.47 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 49.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 179%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4%. Affimed N.V. earnings are expected to increase by 1.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.79% of Affimed N.V. shares, and 58.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.82%. Affimed N.V. stock is held by 169 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.24% of the shares, which is about 6.13 Million shares worth $35.66 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.44% or 5.34 Million shares worth $31.09 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2729256 shares worth $21.59 Million, making up 2.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF held roughly 982.92 Thousand shares worth around $7.77 Million, which represents about 1% of the total shares outstanding.