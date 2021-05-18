Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1,207,390 shares of the Aeva Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:AEVA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.93, and it changed around -$0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.67 Billion. AEVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.83, offering almost -175.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.91% since then. We note from Aeva Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 Million.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AEVA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Aeva Technologies, Inc.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA): Trading Information

Although AEVA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.85- on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.45% year-to-date, but still down -0.0638 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) is -0.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.59 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.2, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 167.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEVA is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +278.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 101.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Aeva Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.