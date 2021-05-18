Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today – Marketing Sentinel

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 807,019 shares of the Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.03, and it changed around $0.38 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $188.58 Million. AIH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.26, offering almost -15.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.55% since then. We note from Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 226.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 206.8 Million.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AIH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH): Trading Information Today

Instantly AIH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.99- on Tuesday, May 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.51% year-to-date, but still up 0.3028 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) is 0.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 63.03 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.3 day (s).

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -272.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited shares, and 4.1% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.1%. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited stock is held by 5 institutions, with IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.95% of the shares, which is about 933.8 Thousand shares worth $4.92 Million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.07% or 16.89 Thousand shares worth $89.02 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

