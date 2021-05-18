ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1,054,025 shares of the ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.95, and it changed around -$1.13 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.18 Billion. ACVA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.77, offering almost -40.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.94% since then. We note from ACV Auctions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 934.03 Million.
ACV Auctions Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended ACVA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ACV Auctions Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.68 for the current quarter.
ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA): Trading Information Today
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 38.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACVA is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $45. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +66.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.
ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. ACV Auctions Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 0.8% per year for the next five years.
ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.96% of ACV Auctions Inc. shares, and 59.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.64%. ACV Auctions Inc. stock is held by 63 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.96% of the shares, which is about 2.09 Million shares worth $72.2 Million.
Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with 6.48% or 1.23 Million shares worth $42.66 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Smallcap World Fund and PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 204100 shares worth $7.06 Million, making up 1.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd held roughly 182.07 Thousand shares worth around $6.3 Million, which represents about 0.96% of the total shares outstanding.
