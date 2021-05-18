2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 990,957 shares of the 2U, Inc.(NASDAQ:TWOU) were traded, and its beta was 1. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.95, and it changed around $0.07 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.6 Billion. TWOU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $59.74, offering almost -70.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.69% since then. We note from 2U, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.69 Million.

2U, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended TWOU as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. 2U, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU): Trading Information

Instantly TWOU has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.2% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $36.72 on Thursday, May 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.13% year-to-date, but still down -0.0289 over the last five days. On the other hand, 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) is -0.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.05 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.85, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 68.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TWOU is forecast to be at a low of $45 and a high of $79. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +126.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

2U, Inc. (TWOU) projections and forecasts

2U, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +8.68 percent over the past six months and at a 58.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.6%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +55.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.1%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -38.6%. 2U, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 15.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25% per year for the next five years.

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.31% of 2U, Inc. shares, and 112.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 114.71%. 2U, Inc. stock is held by 360 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 17.82% of the shares, which is about 13.26 Million shares worth $530.6 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.36% or 6.22 Million shares worth $249.01 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 7052067 shares worth $269.6 Million, making up 9.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.92 Million shares worth around $76.62 Million, which represents about 2.57% of the total shares outstanding.