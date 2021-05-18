21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1,860,076 shares of the 21Vianet Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:VNET) were traded, and its beta was 0.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.8, and it changed around -$0.97 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.56 Billion. VNET currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.45, offering almost -79.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.91% since then. We note from 21Vianet Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 Million.

21Vianet Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VNET as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.76 for the current quarter.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET): Trading Information

Although VNET has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $25.94 on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.29% year-to-date, but still up 0.0185 over the last five days. On the other hand, 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) is -0.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.48 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.66 day(s).

21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) projections and forecasts

21Vianet Group, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +3.08 percent over the past six months and at a 87.2% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.7%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -3033.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 31.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $208.25 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect 21Vianet Group, Inc. to make $215.04 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $149.77 Million and $155.86 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 39%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -34.1%. 21Vianet Group, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -3362.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.52% of 21Vianet Group, Inc. shares, and 71.1% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.06%. 21Vianet Group, Inc. stock is held by 250 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.74% of the shares, which is about 6.06 Million shares worth $210.1 Million.

FIL LTD, with 4.6% or 4.86 Million shares worth $168.44 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1270574 shares worth $47.94 Million, making up 1.2% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.25 Million shares worth around $47.34 Million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.