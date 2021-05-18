10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1,254,448 shares of the 10x Genomics, Inc.(NASDAQ:TXG) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $143.83, and it changed around $0.04 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.64 Billion. TXG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $201.7, offering almost -40.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $58.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.6% since then. We note from 10x Genomics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 699.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 787.5 Million.

10x Genomics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TXG as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. 10x Genomics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG): Trading Information

Instantly TXG has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $145.6 on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.0667 over the last five days. On the other hand, 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) is -0.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.58 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $207.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 44.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TXG is forecast to be at a low of $175 and a high of $240. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +66.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) projections and forecasts

10x Genomics, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +2.76 percent over the past six months and at a 16.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.4%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -22.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 65.6%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. 10x Genomics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -571.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.2% of 10x Genomics, Inc. shares, and 83.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.89%. 10x Genomics, Inc. stock is held by 465 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.55% of the shares, which is about 10.07 Million shares worth $1.43 Billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 7.69% or 6.71 Million shares worth $949.63 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2044237 shares worth $370.01 Million, making up 2.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.03 Million shares worth around $287.8 Million, which represents about 2.33% of the total shares outstanding.