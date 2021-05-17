Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 9,934,219 shares of the Workhorse Group Inc.(NASDAQ:WKHS) were traded, and its beta was 2.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.1, and it changed around $0.62 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.03 Billion. WKHS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.96, offering almost -430.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.88% since then. We note from Workhorse Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.3 Million.

Workhorse Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended WKHS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Workhorse Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS): Trading Information

Instantly WKHS has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.41- on Monday, May 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.59% year-to-date, but still down -0.1598 over the last five days. On the other hand, Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) is -0.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.48 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.42, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 65.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WKHS is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +146.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) projections and forecasts

Workhorse Group Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.81 percent over the past six months and at a -324.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 35.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +88.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 73.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5804.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.99 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. to make $20.28 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $92Million and $1.81 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6410.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1020.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.8%. Workhorse Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 220.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.58% of Workhorse Group Inc. shares, and 44.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.43%. Workhorse Group Inc. stock is held by 315 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.05% of the shares, which is about 7.45 Million shares worth $102.61 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.24% or 5.23 Million shares worth $103.49 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 4709597 shares worth $58.35 Million, making up 3.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.06 Million shares worth around $60.51 Million, which represents about 2.48% of the total shares outstanding.