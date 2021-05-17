Why XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 2,460,030 shares of the XL Fleet Corp.(NYSE:XL) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.26, and it changed around $0.31 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $854.11 Million. XL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35, offering almost -459.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.58% since then. We note from XL Fleet Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.8 Million.

XL Fleet Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended XL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. XL Fleet Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL): Trading Information Today

Instantly XL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.26- on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.74% year-to-date, but still up 0.0852 over the last five days. On the other hand, XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) is -0.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.4 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 163.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XL is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $23. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +267.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 59.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. XL Fleet Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -62.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.67% of XL Fleet Corp. shares, and 18.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.96%. XL Fleet Corp. stock is held by 116 institutions, with Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.16% of the shares, which is about 3Million shares worth $71.19 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.26% or 1.75 Million shares worth $15.68 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 477421 shares worth $4.29 Million, making up 0.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund held roughly 235.32 Thousand shares worth around $3.33 Million, which represents about 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.