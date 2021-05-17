Why Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 1,194,417 shares of the Sonim Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:SONM) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.45, and it changed around $0 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.27 Million. SONM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.9, offering almost -322.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.67% since then. We note from Sonim Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 771.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.85 Million.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SONM as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Sonim Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM): Trading Information Today

Although SONM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.63 on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.38% year-to-date, but still down -0.2508 over the last five days. On the other hand, Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) is -0.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 727.73 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 255.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 288.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SONM is forecast to be at a low of $1.5 and a high of $2. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +344.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 233.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) projections and forecasts

Sonim Technologies, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.3 percent over the past six months and at a 49.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 28.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +79.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 54.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.3%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Sonim Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 53.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25% per year for the next five years.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.42% of Sonim Technologies, Inc. shares, and 54.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.99%. Sonim Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 17.82% of the shares, which is about 11.82 Million shares worth $8.56 Million.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd., with 3.87% or 2.57 Million shares worth $1.86 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

180 Degree Capital Corp and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 6045229 shares worth $4.38 Million, making up 9.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 173.95 Thousand shares worth around $180.91 Thousand, which represents about 0.26% of the total shares outstanding.