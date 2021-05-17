Why Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021 – Marketing Sentinel

Why Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 69,388,734 shares of the Naked Brand Group Limited(NASDAQ:NAKD) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.57, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $363.72 Million. NAKD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.4, offering almost -496.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.0661, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.4% since then. We note from Naked Brand Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 58.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 90.72 Million.

Naked Brand Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NAKD as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Naked Brand Group Limited

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD): Trading Information

Although NAKD has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.8% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.61 on Thursday, May 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.95% year-to-date, but still up 0.0492 over the last five days. On the other hand, Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.59 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.43 day(s).

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.5%. Naked Brand Group Limited earnings are expected to increase by 58% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.2% of Naked Brand Group Limited shares, and 0.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.44%. Naked Brand Group Limited stock is held by 49 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.1% of the shares, which is about 493.07 Thousand shares worth $94.67 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.05% or 252.3 Thousand shares worth $180.4 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

