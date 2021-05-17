Why MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 59,300,940 shares of the MoSys, Inc.(NASDAQ:MOSY) were traded, and its beta was 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.35, and it changed around $1.46 or 0.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.68 Million. MOSY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.12, offering almost -63.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.47% since then. We note from MoSys, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 340.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 735.93 Million.

MoSys, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MOSY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. MoSys, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY): Trading Information

Instantly MOSY has showed a green trend with a performance of 50.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.98- on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.78% year-to-date, but still up 0.3262 over the last five days. On the other hand, MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) is 0.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 767.55 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 359.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MOSY is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +359.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 359.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MoSys, Inc. (MOSY) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.34 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect MoSys, Inc. to make $3.13 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.21 Million and $4.6 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -20.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -31.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 58%. MoSys, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -10.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30% per year for the next five years.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.06% of MoSys, Inc. shares, and 22.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.41%. MoSys, Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Acadian Asset Management being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.57% of the shares, which is about 96.56 Thousand shares worth $235.61 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.36% or 83.65 Thousand shares worth $204.11 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 10086 shares worth $24.61 Thousand, making up 0.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 813 shares worth around $4.07 Thousand, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.