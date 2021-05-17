Why GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

GSX Techedu Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended GOTU as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU): Trading Information Today

Instantly GOTU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $26.28 on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.54% year-to-date, but still down -0.0404 over the last five days. On the other hand, GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.49 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.97 day(s).

GSX Techedu Inc. (GOTU) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. GSX Techedu Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -746.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 16.03% per year for the next five years.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of GSX Techedu Inc. shares, and 79.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.23%. GSX Techedu Inc. stock is held by 281 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 14.16% of the shares, which is about 20.62 Million shares worth $1.07 Billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 10.07% or 14.66 Million shares worth $758.32 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 789928 shares worth $40.85 Million, making up 0.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 667.39 Thousand shares worth around $22.61 Million, which represents about 0.46% of the total shares outstanding.