Why Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 10,756,631 shares of the Fisker Inc.(NYSE:FSR) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.05, and it changed around $0.55 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.28 Billion. FSR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.96, offering almost -189.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.7, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.27% since then. We note from Fisker Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.18 Million.

Fisker Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended FSR as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Fisker Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR): Trading Information Today

Instantly FSR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.79 on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.25% year-to-date, but still up 0.0643 over the last five days. On the other hand, Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) is -0.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.09 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 130.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FSR is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +261.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Fisker Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -402.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.67% of Fisker Inc. shares, and 38.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.81%. Fisker Inc. stock is held by 176 institutions, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.99% of the shares, which is about 12.95 Million shares worth $189.66 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.51% or 10.55 Million shares worth $154.61 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3473953 shares worth $50.89 Million, making up 2.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.91 Million shares worth around $42.65 Million, which represents about 1.8% of the total shares outstanding.