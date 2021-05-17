Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 3,337,176 shares of the Western Copper and Gold Corporation(NYSE:WRN) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.08, and it changed around $0.44 or 0.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $274.4 Million. WRN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.13, offering almost -2.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 77.88% since then. We note from Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 508.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 778.79 Million.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended WRN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN): Trading Information Today

Instantly WRN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 26.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.13 on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.66% year-to-date, but still up 0.2254 over the last five days. On the other hand, Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) is 0.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 415.64 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 20.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WRN is forecast to be at a low of $2.5 and a high of $2.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +20.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Western Copper and Gold Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.61% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares, and 14.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.13%. Western Copper and Gold Corporation stock is held by 36 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.52% of the shares, which is about 7.5 Million shares worth $9.23 Million.

Claret Asset Management Corp, with 2.72% or 3.7 Million shares worth $4.66 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 7114600 shares worth $8.96 Million, making up 5.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund held roughly 2.43 Million shares worth around $2.82 Million, which represents about 1.79% of the total shares outstanding.