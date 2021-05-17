Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 1,202,723 shares of the Weidai Ltd.(NYSE:WEI) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.07, and it changed around $0.14 or 0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $73.99 Million. WEI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.49, offering almost -413.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.73, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.78% since then. We note from Weidai Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 243.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 832.01 Million.

Weidai Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended WEI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Weidai Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI): Trading Information Today

Instantly WEI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 15.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.17 on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.22% year-to-date, but still up 0.0464 over the last five days. On the other hand, Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 79.52 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Weidai Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -380.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Weidai Ltd. shares, and 0.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.17%. Weidai Ltd. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.09% of the shares, which is about 32.05 Thousand shares worth $42.63 Thousand.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 0.03% or 10.9 Thousand shares worth $14.49 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.