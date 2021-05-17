Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1,294,665 shares of the Washington Prime Group Inc.(NYSE:WPG) were traded, and its beta was 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.95, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.7 Million. WPG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.55, offering almost -800% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.33% since then. We note from Washington Prime Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.46 Million.

Washington Prime Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended WPG as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Washington Prime Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.75 for the current quarter.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG): Trading Information

Instantly WPG has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.34 on Monday, May 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.7% year-to-date, but still down -0.1333 over the last five days. On the other hand, Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) is -0.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.92 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 53.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WPG is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +53.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 53.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) projections and forecasts

Washington Prime Group Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.7 percent over the past six months and at a -4.99% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.5%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -1072.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 53.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.4%. Washington Prime Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 35.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.4% of Washington Prime Group Inc. shares, and 26.9% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.29%. Washington Prime Group Inc. stock is held by 149 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.76% of the shares, which is about 1.9 Million shares worth $12.36 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc., with 4.73% or 1.16 Million shares worth $7.54 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 931881 shares worth $13.14 Million, making up 3.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF held roughly 664.13 Thousand shares worth around $4.14 Million, which represents about 2.72% of the total shares outstanding.