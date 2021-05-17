Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1,415,064 shares of the Vyant Bio, Inc.(NASDAQ:VYNT) were traded, and its beta was 2.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.33, and it changed around $0.45 or 0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $96.52 Million. VYNT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.5, offering almost -425.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.64% since then. We note from Vyant Bio, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 431.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 Million.

Vyant Bio, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VYNT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Vyant Bio, Inc.

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT): Trading Information

Instantly VYNT has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.50- on Monday, May 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.2% year-to-date, but still up 0.0246 over the last five days. On the other hand, Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) is -0.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 791.6 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 338.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $90, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2602.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VYNT is forecast to be at a low of $90 and a high of $90. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +2602.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2602.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vyant Bio, Inc. (VYNT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.2%. Vyant Bio, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 11% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.