VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1,249,885 shares of the VIZIO Holding Corp.(NYSE:VZIO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.95, and it changed around $0.46 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.03 Billion. VZIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.9, offering almost -18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.12% since then. We note from VIZIO Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.32 Million.
VIZIO Holding Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VZIO as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. VIZIO Holding Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.
VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO): Trading Information
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.86, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 40.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VZIO is forecast to be at a low of $29 and a high of $33. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +50.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.
VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. VIZIO Holding Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.12% of VIZIO Holding Corp. shares, and 3.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.78%. VIZIO Holding Corp. stock is held by 39 institutions, with Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.54% of the shares, which is about 995.47 Thousand shares worth $24.14 Million.
JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 0.27% or 494.39 Thousand shares worth $11.99 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Series Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 391458 shares worth $9.49 Million, making up 0.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Growth Company Fund held roughly 86.6 Thousand shares worth around $2.1 Million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.
