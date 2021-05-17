Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 7,915,414 shares of the Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:SPCE) have been traded, and its beta is 0.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.66, and it changed around $0.48 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.94 Billion. SPCE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.8, offering almost -276.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.05% since then. We note from Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.73 Million.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended SPCE as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE): Trading Information Today

Instantly SPCE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.20 on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.3% year-to-date, but still down -0.078 over the last five days. On the other hand, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) is -0.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.2, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 81.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPCE is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +200.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) projections and forecasts

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.25 percent over the past six months and at a 11.2% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 26.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2038.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $330Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. to make $750Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $238Million and $880Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 38.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -14.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -14.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.07% of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. shares, and 28.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.84%. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 369 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.75% of the shares, which is about 11.26 Million shares worth $267.21 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.29% or 5.44 Million shares worth $129.01 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3649575 shares worth $86.6 Million, making up 1.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.06 Million shares worth around $72.51 Million, which represents about 1.29% of the total shares outstanding.