Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2,179,789 shares of the Village Farms International, Inc.(NASDAQ:VFF) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.69, and it changed around $0.8 or 0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $693.33 Million. VFF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.32, offering almost -133.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.31% since then. We note from Village Farms International, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.13 Million.

Village Farms International, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VFF as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF): Trading Information

Instantly VFF has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.2% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.04 on Monday, May 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.14% year-to-date, but still down -0.2174 over the last five days. On the other hand, Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) is -0.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.66 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.44, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 112.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VFF is forecast to be at a low of $8.7 and a high of $26. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +199.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Village Farms International, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.34% of Village Farms International, Inc. shares, and 24.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.2%. Village Farms International, Inc. stock is held by 119 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.15% of the shares, which is about 4.1 Million shares worth $41.58 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 2.52% or 2.01 Million shares worth $20.34 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4316296 shares worth $57.1 Million, making up 5.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF held roughly 4.1 Million shares worth around $41.58 Million, which represents about 5.15% of the total shares outstanding.