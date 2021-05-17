Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1,130,938 shares of the Verb Technology Company, Inc.(NASDAQ:VERB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.98, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $60.27 Million. VERB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.1, offering almost -216.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.12% since then. We note from Verb Technology Company, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 Million.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VERB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Verb Technology Company, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB): Trading Information Today

Although VERB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.1 on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.41% year-to-date, but still down -0.0839 over the last five days. On the other hand, Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) is -0.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.85 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 180.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VERB is forecast to be at a low of $2.75 and a high of $2.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +180.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 180.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.53 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Verb Technology Company, Inc. to make $4.38 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $2.35 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.6%. Verb Technology Company, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -1.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.07% of Verb Technology Company, Inc. shares, and 4.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.61%. Verb Technology Company, Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.98% of the shares, which is about 1.1 Million shares worth $1.81 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 3.23% or 393.33 Thousand shares worth $648.99 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 693689 shares worth $1.14 Million, making up 5.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 286.09 Thousand shares worth around $472.04 Thousand, which represents about 2.35% of the total shares outstanding.