Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today – Marketing Sentinel

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 6,635,250 shares of the Uxin Limited(NASDAQ:UXIN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.73, and it changed around $0.16 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $932.1 Million. UXIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.78, offering almost -1.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.63% since then. We note from Uxin Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 90Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.13 Million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Uxin Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended UXIN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Uxin Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN): Trading Information

Instantly UXIN has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.98- on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.13% year-to-date, but still down -0.0353 over the last five days. On the other hand, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) is 1.2% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.64 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.96 day(s).

Uxin Limited (UXIN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Uxin Limited earnings are expected to increase by 67.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.12% of Uxin Limited shares, and 37.5% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.71%. Uxin Limited stock is held by 47 institutions, with Warburg Pincus LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.25% of the shares, which is about 37.4 Million shares worth $32.63 Million.

Wells Fargo & Company, with 3.59% or 10.12 Million shares worth $8.83 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Global X Fds-Global X E-Commerce ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 3950000 shares worth $4.58 Million, making up 1.4% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X E-Commerce ETF held roughly 576.36 Thousand shares worth around $674.34 Thousand, which represents about 0.2% of the total shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.

Add them to your watchlist before they take off!

Get the Top 5 Stocks Now!

Sponsored

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Best Morning Financial Newsletter... 100% Free

Best stocks ideas

Analysts’ Upgrades & Downgrades

Important Earnings

Insider Watchlist

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.