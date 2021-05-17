Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 4,160,202 shares of the Uranium Energy Corp.(NYSE:UEC) were traded, and its beta was 2.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.94, and it changed around $0.24 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $677.74 Million. UEC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.67, offering almost -24.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.93% since then. We note from Uranium Energy Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.51 Million.

Uranium Energy Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended UEC as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Uranium Energy Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC): Trading Information

Instantly UEC has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.42- on Monday, May 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.67% year-to-date, but still down -0.1198 over the last five days. On the other hand, Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.3 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.04, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 37.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UEC is forecast to be at a low of $3.5 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +70.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.6%. Uranium Energy Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 18.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.03% of Uranium Energy Corp. shares, and 25.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.21%. Uranium Energy Corp. stock is held by 159 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.58% of the shares, which is about 14.12 Million shares worth $40.37 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.38% or 9.4 Million shares worth $16.54 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 15771980 shares worth $45.11 Million, making up 7.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.77 Million shares worth around $10.15 Million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.