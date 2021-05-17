UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 6,884,424 shares of the UP Fintech Holding Limited(NASDAQ:TIGR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.79, and it changed around $2.13 or 0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.39 Billion. TIGR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.5, offering almost -129.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.99% since then. We note from UP Fintech Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.97 Million.

UP Fintech Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended TIGR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR): Trading Information

Instantly TIGR has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $17.05 on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.11% year-to-date, but still down -0.0158 over the last five days. On the other hand, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) is -0.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.27 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.87, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 42.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TIGR is forecast to be at a low of $21.63 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +78.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $270.24 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect UP Fintech Holding Limited to make $40.4 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $138.5 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 95.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. UP Fintech Holding Limited earnings are expected to increase by 297.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.66% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares, and 6.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.1%. UP Fintech Holding Limited stock is held by 56 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.15% of the shares, which is about 1.37 Million shares worth $10.84 Million.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with 0.93% or 1.1 Million shares worth $8.73 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 67258 shares worth $1.2 Million, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 43.03 Thousand shares worth around $765.49 Thousand, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.